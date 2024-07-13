Our Premier summer event, the annual Painted Fern Art Festival at the Rabun County Civic Center is the perfect opportunity for you to meet the talented members of the North Georgia Arts Guild and other artists and fine crafters.

Whether looking for unique art for yourself or the perfect gift, at Painted Fern you will find original works of art and fine crafts that are unique, varied, and represent a spectrum of mediums such as: painting, jewelry, clay, wood, metal, fiber, floral, glass, photography and multi-media.

What: Art & Fine Crafts

When: July 13th and 14th, 2024

10 to 5 Saturday, 11 to 4 Sunday

Where: Rabun County Civic Center

201 W Savannah St.

Clayton, GA 30525

More: Admission and parking are free.