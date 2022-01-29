Paint the Village Family Activity

Families are invited to create a mural of a snowy village at BRAHM this Winterfest. Paint and collage on a collaborative art piece to be hung in BRAHM's Education Center. Limited spaces are available. Registration is required. FREE all ages

Masks required for ages 2 & up in accordance with town mandates.

Sign up for a 30-minute session for 2:00, 2:30, 3:00, and 3:30

20 spots open for each time