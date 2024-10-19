Previously known as the Indian Summer Festival, the Pacolet River Fest is traditionally held on the third Saturday in October in the Pacolet Mills area of town, right along the riverside. This event draws thousands of people to Pacolet with Live Entertainment, Craft Vendors, Food Vendors, and Kids Activities. Join us for full day of awesome views, cold brews, and activities for the whole family!

The next River Fest will be held on October 19th, 2024 (the third Saturday in October) from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. It will be located at “The Flats” beside the river next to 1560 Sunny Acres Rd, Pacolet, SC 29372.