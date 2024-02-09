× Expand Greenville Chautauqua Pablo Picasso portrayed by Doug Mishler

Come early to get a seat. Doors open at 1 pm.Though born in the 19th century (1881), Pablo Picasso was for more than 60 years of the 20th century literally the center of the Art universe. Even today in the 21st century, Picasso’s influence is still pronounced. This tiny man had an outsized impact on the world since almost every artistic current or trend came through his studio or bore his influence. Up until his death in 1973 this painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, stage designer, poet and playwright was one of the most significant people in the world.

Dr. Doug Mishler’s presentation will focus on Picasso’s most formative years between 1900 and 1910, his Paris years.