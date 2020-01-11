Owls of the Garden

Join Mountaineer Audubon and Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia’s Katie Fallon for a winter owl walk. The program will begin with a short indoor presentation featuring live owls from the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia followed by a walk in the WVBG in search of wild owls. Dress warmly and bring a flashlight. Free for WVBG, ACCA, & Mountaineer Audubon members, $15 for non-members.