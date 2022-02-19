× Expand photo by Nick Breedlove Outhouse Races

Unique to Jackson County and taking place on February 19 (snow permitting) at Sapphire Valley Resort, the Outhouse Races are fun for the whole family. The quirky event races multiple outhouses, each secured to a pair of skis, in which two members of a team push an outhouse a third of the way down the 120-foot racecourse while a third member ‘sits’ inside. Dozens of teams compete every year and use a variety of materials, ranging from wood, cardboard and plastic to any other handmade items to construct their outhouse. Each skiing throne is equipped with a seat, a hole and a roll of toilet paper, of course. Adding to the fun, team members are encouraged to wear crazy outfits and incorporate themes.