Open Studios Tour of Roanoke

February 27, 2018: The 18th annual self-guided tour of Artists’ homes and studios will take place Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 29, noon to 5 p.m. The Open Studios tour is free and families are welcome.

The 2018 Roanoke Open Studios Tour will feature twenty-nine professional artists representing mediums ranging from mixed media, assemblage, sculpture, painting, drawing, ceramic sculpture, pottery, textiles, and photography. Visitors will be able to see working studios and watch several artists at work at eleven locations/stops. The route covers Raleigh Court, Southwest, South Roanoke, Old Southwest, and Southeast Roanoke Industrial Park. Ours was one of the first in Virginia to embrace the concept of a localized art tour presenting a glimpse into the way artists work in their studios.

Open Studios Roanoke Tour is FREE and children are welcome!

An easy to print Open Studios Tour Map, Preview Party details and more information on each artist is available at: www.openstudiostourroanoke.com