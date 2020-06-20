Open Studio Art Tour
Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Connect with local makers! Grovewood Village is home to 8 working artist studios, occupied by 11 local makers. During this event, participating artists will open up their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight into their creative process and view their most recent works. Tours are self-guided. Free parking is available on site.
Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Pottery