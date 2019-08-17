Open Studio Art Tour
Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804
Join us for Open Studio Art Tour on Saturday, August 17! The resident artists at Grovewood Village will open up their studios to the public, allowing visitors to gain insight into their creative process and view their most recent works. Meet makers who work in a variety of media, and browse original works of art ranging from jewelry to pottery to sculpture. Tours are free and self-guided and will take place from 11am – 4pm.
Info
Grovewood Village 111 Grovewood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28804 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts