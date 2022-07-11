Online History Talk: Asheville and Buncombe County: 1792 to the Turn of the 20th Century

× Expand swannanoa valley museum Asheville early 1800

Much attention is paid to the late 19th century boom of Asheville and Buncombe County; the coming of the railroad, exponential population and economic growth, and Gilded Age “social uplift” projects. However, the groundwork for those stories was laid much earlier. The land that we now call Asheville and Buncombe County has been home to communities of indigenous people for more than 10,000 years and has changed much since initial European settlement in the wake of the Revolutionary War. In this talk, we’ll explore the early development of Asheville and Buncombe County, focusing on the changes and developments in the region between the founding of Buncombe County in 1792 and the turn of the 20th century.