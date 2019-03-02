The ONE Clemson Main Event will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Greenville Country Club from 6:00-11:00 pm featuring a host of former Clemson athletes and celebrities. A fun filled night that includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, open bar, music, a silent auction and a live auction which include exclusive and one-of-a-kind Clemson related memorabilia and experiences. Guests will be able to take photos and interact with the celebrities all evening. Proceeds from this fundraiser are used to fund Clemson student-athlete internships and Black Girls Golf summer golf camp scholarships. Tickets are $75 per person in advance and $100 at the door. Some of the celebrities that will be at this event include: ★ Brian Dawkins ★ Byron Maxwell ★ Charlie Whitehurst ★ Tajh Boyd ★ Jock McKissic ★ Kris Benson ★ CJ Spiller ★ Rashard Hall ★ Michael Dean Perry ★ Patrick Sapp ★ Woody Dantzler ★ Michael Palmer ★ Nick Spano ★ Ricky Sapp ★ Faizon Love ★ Other celebrities to be announced closer to the date. Details at http://oneclemsonevent.com/event/one-clemson-main-event/.