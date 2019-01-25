January 25–March 17

2019 Biennial Exhibition

Olin and Smoyer Gallery

January 25

6-8 pm Opening Reception

6:30 Awards Announcements with Biennial Juror: Elizabeth Cross in Olin Gallery

The Juried Biennial at Olin Hall Galleries has been exhibited every two years since 1990. The juried exhibition exemplifies works of art from artists within 200 mile radius of Roanoke College. Fine Arts media including but not limited to ceramics, graphic design, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, and video and are accepted for submission.

The 2019 juror Elizabeth Cross, PhD is a poet, Senior Fellow at George Mason University’s Center for the Advancement of Well-Being, and education consultant. She has designed art and writing programs with the Art Institute of Chicago, the National Gallery of Art, and the National Portrait Gallery for the public, teachers, businesses, at risk youth, and medical schools. Awards and grants for her work include Michigan Council for the Arts, Gertrude Stein Award for Innovative Writers, and the Rocky Mountain Women's Institute.

Selected 2019 Biennial Artists

Peter Allen, Betsy Bannan, Susan B. Bidwell, Deliece Blanchard, Steven Casanova, Stefnie Cerny, Ingrid Chase, Ruth Cline, Eric Cowan, Duane Cregger, Federico Cuatiacuati, Esther Davis, Isaac Davis, Dymph de Wild, Virginia Derryberry, Andy Foster, Andre Franklin, Joel Gibbs, Jim Henry, Amy Herzel, Joe Ingram, James Jones, Haden King, Jonathan Lee, Ava Lorens, Elizabeth Mead, Tim Michel, Ana Morales, Sarah Muse, Shawn O’Connor, Martha Olsen, Simone Paterson, Aaron Pavelis, Fleda Ring, Michale Rodriguez, Kirsten Sadler, Halide Salam, Melissa Schappell, Robert Schultz, Kenneth Smith, Robert Sulkin, Kim Sutliff, Paulina Swietliczko, Larry Taylor, Nicholas Umstead, Felta Virginia, Brebt Webb, Shaun C. Whiteside, Liza Wimblish, and

Gallery Hours

Open every day from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Closed during Roanoke College Holidays and Breaks.

Please check the academic calendar for these dates: http://roanoke.edu/Academics/Calendars.htm

Olin Hall Galleries

240 High Street

Salem, VA 24153

(540) 375-2332