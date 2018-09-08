The City of Salem and the Rotary Club of Salem host Olde Salem Days to showcase the talents of the region’s artisans and crafters for the benefit of residents in Southwest Virginia. All event participants share in the warmth and beauty of our Roanoke Valley community. The aim is just not to produce a fun special day, but to also in the process raise funds for community service projects.

Whether browsing the hundreds of stalls filled with hand crafted wares, admiring the beautifully restored historic vehicles in the car show area, tasting the many culinary delights in the food court, listening to live music from the Main Stage in the Farmers Market, entertaining young ones in the Library Square Kid Area or simply enjoying the community feel of downtown Salem. For our festival goers convenience free shuttle and remote parking at the Salem Football Stadium are provided.