The Handmade Music School, along with The Floyd Country Store, is excited to announce the fifth annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get Together at the beautiful EcoVillage in Floyd County, Virginia! This amazing four day camp will take place Thursday, March 21 – Sunday, March 24, 2024. The camp offers intermediate and advanced classes in fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, dance, and singing. Afternoon sessions will feature presentations and workshops with visiting masters, and evenings will offer square-dancing, concerts, and lots of tune-playing opportunities. Instructors include Alice Gerrard, Bruce Molsky, Allison de Groot, Reed Stutz, Chance McCoy, Tessa McCoy, Mac Traynham, Sophie Moeckel and Gina Dilg. Plus additional staff musicians: Haseldon Ciaccio, Corbin Hayslett, Hanna Traynham, Jared Boyd, and Raistlin Brabson.

Sign up before January 1st to get our early bird discount. Camp + Meals earlybird cost is $575 ($625 on January 1st), Camp-only earlybird cost is $400 ($450 on January 1st).

Tickets on sale October 5, 2023 at 10:00am.