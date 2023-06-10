Old Time Dance | The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12 ($8 for Friends and Fixtures)

The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters are a traditional Appalachian string-band. Rounding out the Bogtrotters lineup are: Eddie Bond on Fiddle,Dennis Hall on Guitar, Josh Ellis on Clawhammer Banjo, Bonnie Bond on Bass and Caroline Noel Beverley on Mandolin. The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters remain a driving force in carrying the traditional old time music of the Virginia/Carolina Blue Ridge into the new millennium.