Old Time Dance | The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters

The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street, Floyd, Virginia 24091

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $12 ($8 for Friends and Fixtures)

The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters are a traditional Appalachian string-band. Rounding out the Bogtrotters lineup are: Eddie Bond on Fiddle,Dennis Hall on Guitar, Josh Ellis on Clawhammer Banjo, Bonnie Bond on Bass and Caroline Noel Beverley on Mandolin. The New Ballards Branch Bogtrotters remain a driving force in carrying the traditional old time music of the Virginia/Carolina Blue Ridge into the new millennium.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
