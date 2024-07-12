Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers' Convention

× Expand Crab Orchard Museum

The 21st Annual Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention

July 12-13, 2024

Full weekend event to be held on the grounds of Historic Crab Orchard Museum's Pioneer Park

Click here for 2023 competition results

Bring the family to Tazewell for a weekend of traditional Mountain Music, Flat Foot Dancing, Parking Lot Jamming, Talented Instrument and Band Competitions, Cash Prizes, Camping, and Fellowship in the cool mountain air.