Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers' Convention

Crab Orchard Museum 3663 Crab Orchard Road, Tazewell, Virginia 24651
The 21st Annual Tazewell County Fiddlers’ Convention
July 12-13, 2024
Full weekend event to be held on the grounds of Historic Crab Orchard Museum's Pioneer Park
Click here for 2023 competition results
Bring the family to Tazewell for a weekend of traditional Mountain Music, Flat Foot Dancing, Parking Lot Jamming, Talented Instrument and Band Competitions, Cash Prizes, Camping, and Fellowship in the cool mountain air.
