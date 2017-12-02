The 38 th annual Old Southwest Parlor Tour of Homes

Alexander Gish House 641 Walnut Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

This event is our only major fund raiser, and all money raised goes directly back into the neighborhood. It goes towards not only the maintenance and upkeep of the Historic Alexander-Gish House, but towards other events such as Neighbors Helping Neighbors and other rewarding projects. 

We also use the funds towards partnering with neighborhood non-profits to increase the well-being of our community. In addition, your patronage helps fund annual events throughout the year such as National Night Out and Neighborhood Month in May.

On behalf of Old Southwest, Inc. we THANK YOU!

Info
