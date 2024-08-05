Old Fiddlers' Convention
to
Felts Park 601 S. Main St, Galax, Virginia 24333
Before the second weekend in August each year, lovers of country and mountain music leave their homes in time to be in Galax, VA for the Annual Old Fiddler's Convention. For some this means hundreds of miles of travel, while for others it will be a short trip from their nearby homes. Most of these people don't play music, and come just for the listening and renewing old acquaintances.
Info
Felts Park 601 S. Main St, Galax, Virginia 24333
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs