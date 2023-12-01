Old-Fashioned Christmas

to

Downtown Hendersonville Main Street, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792

Step into a Hallmark movie with the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration, hosted by the Downtown Merchants Association. Stores, boutiques and galleries stay open extended hours and serve holiday treats, carolers stroll the sidewalks, Santa visits with kids on the courthouse plaza and carriage rides take place along the serpentine Main Street.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
828-693-9708
to
