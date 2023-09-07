Oktoberfest
to
Helen , Georgia
Helen Chamber of Commerce
WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL HOME OF THE 53RD ANNUAL HELEN OKTOBERFEST
Join us at the Helen Festhalle for the OFFICIAL Helen Oktoberfest celebration! The Helen Oktoberfest is the longest running Oktoberfest in the United States. The 2023 Helen Oktoberfest runs from September 7 through October 29.
LOCATION
Helen Festhalle
1074 Edelweiss Strasse
Helen, GA 30545
DATES
Sept 7 – 10, 2023 (Thursday – Sunday)
Sept 14 – 17, 2023 (Thursday – Sunday)
Sept 21 – 24, 2023 (Thursday – Sunday)
Sept 28 – Oct 29, 2023 (nightly)
Parade
The 2023 Oktoberfest Parade will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
The tapping of the first keg of Oktoberfest will take place immediately after the parade at the Fussen Biergarten at the Helen Festhalle.
HOURS
Monday through Thursday
6:00 PM – 10:30 PM
Friday
6:00 PM – Midnight
Saturday
1:00 PM – Midnight
Sunday
1:00 PM – 7:00 PM
ADMISSION
ID’s WILL BE CHECKED AT THE DOOR (ALL AGES)
Adults
- Monday – Thursday: $10.00
- Friday/Saturday: $12.00
- Friday/Saturday pass: $20.00
- Sunday: FREE!
- Active & Retired Military: FREE with a military ID!
Kids
- Under 6: FREE
- Age 6 – 12: HALF PRICE
Please Note
- 100% ID check – all adults will have their ID checked at the door
- No smoking – the Festhalle is a smoke free facility
- No pets allowed – service animals trained to aid a disabled person are welcome
OKTOBERFEST INFORMATION