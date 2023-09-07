× Expand Helen Chamber of Commerce

WELCOME TO THE OFFICIAL HOME OF THE 53RD ANNUAL HELEN OKTOBERFEST

Join us at the Helen Festhalle for the OFFICIAL Helen Oktoberfest celebration! The Helen Oktoberfest is the longest running Oktoberfest in the United States. The 2023 Helen Oktoberfest runs from September 7 through October 29.

LOCATION

Helen Festhalle

1074 Edelweiss Strasse

Helen, GA 30545

DATES

Sept 7 – 10, 2023 (Thursday – Sunday)

Sept 14 – 17, 2023 (Thursday – Sunday)

Sept 21 – 24, 2023 (Thursday – Sunday)

Sept 28 – Oct 29, 2023 (nightly)

Parade

The 2023 Oktoberfest Parade will begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

The tapping of the first keg of Oktoberfest will take place immediately after the parade at the Fussen Biergarten at the Helen Festhalle.

HOURS

Monday through Thursday

6:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Friday

6:00 PM – Midnight

Saturday

1:00 PM – Midnight

Sunday

1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

ADMISSION

ID’s WILL BE CHECKED AT THE DOOR (ALL AGES)

Adults

Monday – Thursday: $10.00

Friday/Saturday: $12.00

Friday/Saturday pass: $20.00

Sunday: FREE!

Active & Retired Military: FREE with a military ID!

Kids

Under 6: FREE

Age 6 – 12: HALF PRICE

Please Note

100% ID check – all adults will have their ID checked at the door

– all adults will have their ID checked at the door No smoking – the Festhalle is a smoke free facility

– the Festhalle is a smoke free facility No pets allowed – service animals trained to aid a disabled person are welcome

