Oktoberfest
Chattanooga Market 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
The Chattanooga Market presents the 23rd annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest® – a two-day festival on Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th. The weekend features German accents such as a live oompah music, cultural food offerings and an expanded selection of beer, food and fun.
Saturday: 10am-8pm
Sunday: 11am-5pm
Chattanooga Oktoberfest® is an annual must-attend festival for locals and tourists alike, come enjoy this FREE event. Festive German attire highly recommended!
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink