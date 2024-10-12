The Chattanooga Market presents the 23rd annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest® – a two-day festival on Saturday, October 12th and Sunday, October 13th. The weekend features German accents such as a live oompah music, cultural food offerings and an expanded selection of beer, food and fun.

Saturday: 10am-8pm

Sunday: 11am-5pm

Chattanooga Oktoberfest® is an annual must-attend festival for locals and tourists alike, come enjoy this FREE event. Festive German attire highly recommended!