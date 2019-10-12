Oktoberfest at Sugar Mountain

Sugar Mountain Resort brings a taste of Bavaria to North Carolina’s High Country each fall with its Oktoberfest celebration. This two-day, family-friendly event features Bavarian music, a Bavarian costume contest, great food, regional artists, a children’s fun area and barrels of Oktoberfest beverages for partaking.

It’s a weekend of beautiful fall foliage and comfortable mountain temperatures providing yodels and yodels of fun. And best of all, there is no charge for admission, parking and shuttle service.

The children’s fun center includes hay rides, corn hole, pumpkin bowling, water balloon tossing, play time with Sugar and Sweetie Bear, and an array of bounce houses. Meanwhile, all members of the family can enjoy chairlift rides to the mountain’s 5,300-foot summit. The resort’s bike park is open for downhill mountain biking on professionally designed trails, and shopping is available at the Sugar Mountain Sports & Gift Shop and the Oktoberfest souvenir tent.

Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. both days and the event takes place rain or shine.