October Oyster Outing

Where: Courthouse Square

When: Saturday, October 19, 2019 12-7pm

The Annual October Oyster and Shrimp Festival, an annual fundraiser for the Burke Arts Council, will take place on Saturday, October 19th on the Old Court House Square and the Burke Arts Council property at 115 E Meeting Street in Downtown Morganton. The event begins at noon and goes until 7pm. PLEASE – NO PETS !! Admission to the event is free. The food and drink is available for purchase.

SPONSORSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE !

The event is a major fundraiser for the Burke Arts Council’s general operating fund. The Burke Arts Council is grateful for the generous support from our sponsors. Without them, this event would not be possible. If you would like information on sponsorship and the benefits of underwriting the event, please call Deborah Jones, Executive Director, 828-433-7282, or email director@burkearts.org

www.burkearts.org