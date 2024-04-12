The Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show is put on biennially by four local quilt groups. The purpose is to showcase the quilting talent in the Shenandoah Valley and provide a venue for quilters to come together, see new techniques, and enjoy the fruits of their labor. We hope to keep the art of quilting alive by sparking the interest of the next generation who come to the show. Furthermore, we love to see non-quilters coming to our show because they are always amazed by the talented artists in our area. At our show, you will see traditional quilts and modern quilts, tiny quilts and huge quilts, ones that are quilted by hand and ones that are quilted by machine, quilts for beds and quilts for walls. Quilting has evolved and changed a lot over the decades…prepare to be amazed!

The common goal of the four NSVQS supporting groups is to encourage a wider appreciation of the art of quilting, to give back to our community, and to challenge members to step out of their comfort zones or learn a new method. The money raised during the show, which is split between the groups, is used to host guest teachers who demonstrate different methods, and to purchase supplies which are used to make quilts and other items for charities in our surrounding area.