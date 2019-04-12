Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show

Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, Virginia 22611

The Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show will be held April 12-14 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, VA 22611. The show will feature a beautiful quilt display, vendors, demonstrations and prizes. Bring your scissors to be sharpened while you browse. For more information visit NSVquiltshow.com

Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, Virginia 22611
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs
7037720804
