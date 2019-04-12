Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show
Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, Virginia 22611
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Quilt Show will be held April 12-14 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville, VA 22611. The show will feature a beautiful quilt display, vendors, demonstrations and prizes. Bring your scissors to be sharpened while you browse. For more information visit NSVquiltshow.com
Info
