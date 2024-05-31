North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival

to

Mayors Park Highway 76, Young Harris, Georgia

MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2024

  • FRIDAY 1PM-9PM
  • VETERANS FREE FRIDAY FROM 1-5 (ID REQUIRED)
  • SATURDAY 10AM-9PM
  • SUNDAY 10AM-4PM

#NGAseafoodfest

  • STROLL THROUGH MORE THAN 50 FINE ARTS & CRAFTS EXHIBITORS
  • TAP YOUR TOES TO LIVE MUSIC THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND
  • EAT SOME SERIOUS SEAFOOD AND SWEET TREATS

No reentry into the festival without a stamp

No refunds or exchanges - this is a rain or shine event and will only be canceled under extreme circumstances

No outside food and/or drinks permitted

No coolers - the only exceptions are for infant food, in non-glass jars. Coolers may be searched

No alcohol may be brought into or out of the festival

Pets Dogs that follow the ADA guidelines are permitted AND ARE LEASHED

No skateboards, scooters, bikes, etc.

No “yard” games

No tents

No video recording OF ART VENDORS BOOTHS

Bags/Purses/Backpacks may be searched

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
706-897-6179
