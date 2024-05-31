× Expand North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival

MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2024

FRIDAY 1PM-9PM

VETERANS FREE FRIDAY FROM 1-5 ( ID REQUIRED)

SATURDAY 10AM-9PM

SUNDAY 10AM-4PM

#NGAseafoodfest

STROLL THROUGH MORE THAN 50 FINE ARTS & CRAFTS EXHIBITORS

TAP YOUR TOES TO LIVE MUSIC THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND

EAT SOME SERIOUS SEAFOOD AND SWEET TREATS

No reentry into the festival without a stamp

No refunds or exchanges - this is a rain or shine event and will only be canceled under extreme circumstances

No outside food and/or drinks permitted

No coolers - the only exceptions are for infant food, in non-glass jars. Coolers may be searched

No alcohol may be brought into or out of the festival

Pets Dogs that follow the ADA guidelines are permitted AND ARE LEASHED

No skateboards, scooters, bikes, etc.

No “yard” games

No tents

No video recording OF ART VENDORS BOOTHS

Bags/Purses/Backpacks may be searched