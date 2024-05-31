North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival
to
Mayors Park Highway 76, Young Harris, Georgia
North Georgia Highlands Seafood Festival
MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2024
- FRIDAY 1PM-9PM
- VETERANS FREE FRIDAY FROM 1-5 (ID REQUIRED)
- SATURDAY 10AM-9PM
- SUNDAY 10AM-4PM
#NGAseafoodfest
- STROLL THROUGH MORE THAN 50 FINE ARTS & CRAFTS EXHIBITORS
- TAP YOUR TOES TO LIVE MUSIC THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND
- EAT SOME SERIOUS SEAFOOD AND SWEET TREATS
No reentry into the festival without a stamp
No refunds or exchanges - this is a rain or shine event and will only be canceled under extreme circumstances
No outside food and/or drinks permitted
No coolers - the only exceptions are for infant food, in non-glass jars. Coolers may be searched
No alcohol may be brought into or out of the festival
Pets Dogs that follow the ADA guidelines are permitted AND ARE LEASHED
No skateboards, scooters, bikes, etc.
No “yard” games
No tents
No video recording OF ART VENDORS BOOTHS
Bags/Purses/Backpacks may be searched