North GA Premium Outlets Carnival

Dreamland Amusements file photo Carnival Midway

Experience the sights, sounds and aromas of the electrifying midway with rides and games for all ages and fair food for every appetite.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36 inches and taller) are $35 on site and discounted online. Visit the website for the Saturday wristband and admission policy, ride ticket prices, and coupon savings on rides and food.

Carnival hours: 5-10 pm Monday - Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday (April 29 - May 9)

Please wear a mask, practice social distancing, and utilize the hand sanitizers and hand-washing stations located on the midway. Guests under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 21 or older.

Event details are subject to change. Please check the website for updates prior to attending the event. For more information, call 866-666-3247.