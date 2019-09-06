North Carolina Mountain State Fair
WNC Agricultrual Center 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd, Fletcher, North Carolina 28732
NC Mountain State Fair is a 10-day event being held from 6-15 September 2019 at the WNC Agricultural Center in Fletcher, United States. This event celebrates the people, agriculture, art and tradition that make the region great. The event aims to create unique experiences at an exceptional value in a safe, clean environment that is accessible to all.
