NORTH CAROLINA GOLD FESTIVAL

The small festival is held on the banks of Mill Creek at the Mountain Gateway Museum (24 Water St, Old Fort). Activities include gold and gem panning contests, gold vendors including a display by the Reed Gold Mine, demonstrations, exhibits, a Bechtler Gold Coin Exhibit, a Bechtler Museum House Exhibit, games, jewelry, live music, and food. The festival runs 10 AM until 4 PM. The museum will be open for free tours.