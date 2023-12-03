NOGA Wild Safari Santa

North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park 2912 Paradise Valley Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528

Santa Claus will be at the North Georgia Wildlife & Safari Park Sundays this December, and he will be bringing his penguin & friends with him! Package includes Park Admission, meet & greet with a penguin, photo opportunity with Santa and his penguin, a visit with Santa's animal friends, and holiday treats! Come join us for this unique, limited time experience at NOGA Wild!

Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
706-348-7279
