NOGA Wild Holiday Celebration

North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park 2912 Paradise Valley Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528

Come join us for a celebration of the season. Visitors will enjoy a hayride through the safari park, a live animal nativity scene, the pumpkin toss, and a holiday festival with local arts and crafts. You may even catch a glimpse of Santa and his animal friends.

North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park 2912 Paradise Valley Road, Cleveland, Georgia 30528
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
706-348-7279
