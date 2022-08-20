NOC River and Brews - Small Town Craft Brewers Festival

× Expand Photo Credit to Nantahala Outdoor Center River and Brews

Join us for a celebration of local breweries, music, and food! You’ll taste beers from five local breweries, shop artisans and craftspeople, and enjoy sweet sounds from local bands and musicians, all in one magical place we call the Nantahala Gorge.

Come for the views and stay for the brews! Purchase a beer tasting ticket for only $25 or combine it with a morning rafting trip for only $79, for a savings of 15%!

Rafting Package Trips- 9-11:30 (select ticket & time)

1-5 PM Beer Tastings

1-5 PM Artisan Vendor Village

1-4 PM Live Music – to be announced

5-8 PM Live Music – Beer & Loathing

All attendees will receive a souvenir taster cup and lanyard.

You must be 21+ to purchase a ticket, but families are welcome to attend! Kid’s activities like treetop nets, Z-lap adventure park, and all our other adventures, restaurants, and lodging are open for business!