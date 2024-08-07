× Expand Southern KY Chamber

GET READY FOR THE 72nd ANNUAL NIBROC FESTIVAL!

NIBROC will be August 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th in 2024.

The carnival will open on Wednesday evening, August 7th.

72 years of community tradition! Please bring the family and join us in celebrating the City of Corbin and its citizens!

Carnival rides, live entertainment, food, craft and commercial sales vendors. Cornhole, 3 on 3 Basketball, Tennis and the annual Volleyball Smash. Fun for all ages!

Hope to see you there!