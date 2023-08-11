Newport Agricultural Fair
Newport Newport, Virginia 24128
The Newport Agricultural Fair will be celebrating its 88th event in 2023! Built on tradition, the Newport Fair is the oldest Agricultural Fair in Virginia, blending a touch of the past with the present. The fair is a family-friendly atmosphere with something fun for everyone! The Newport Fair Board of Directors thank you for your financial support and hope you enjoy your time spent with us! See you at the fair!
Admission:
Admission will be charged to every individual entering the grounds during event hours. Admission fees are as follows:
Adults & Children over 12: TBD
Children ages 6-12: TBD
Children 5 & Under: TBD
General Information:
- All activities will be held on the grounds of the Newport Community Center. All exhibits will be located down stairs and in the Rescue Squad Hall.
- Free Shuttle - the shuttle will run from the First Christian Church to the Newport Ball Park, Friday from 6pm until Midnight; Saturday from 9am until midnight.
- Parking inside admission gate and posted areas are for legally disabled individuals ONLY. All vehicles MUST have issued license plate or hangtag to park in designated areas.
- All stands on grounds will be operated by/under the supervision of the Newport Agricultural Fair, Inc
Rules & Regulations:
- Classes are open to anyone, regardless of residence. The Newport Pageant is limited to children who reside in the area served by the Newport Post Office.
- Judging will take place on Friday, at 8PM in all Departments. Department Heads will be at the Community Center from 4PM on Friday to receive exhibits in the departments (Exhibits must be received BEFORE 8PM to be permitted for entry).
- Exhibits are to be removed between 3:30PM & 4:30PM on Saturday. The Newport Fair will not be responsible for any items after 4:30PM.
- No entry fee will be charged for exhibits in any class.
- An exhibitor will not be permitted to make more than two entries in any class, and only one entry per class in Departments D, E and G.
- Prizes and ribbons will be awarded for each first and second place; ribbons will be awarded for third place except where otherwise noted in catalog.
- Entries will be accepted for only those classes listed in the catalog.
- Articles which have been entered in the Fair prior to 2021 will not be accepted in the 2023 Fair in the following Departments: A—Field Crops; D—Canning; and F—Sewing and Fancywork.
- Every effort will be made to protect exhibits, but it is distinctly understood that the NEWPORT FAIR is not responsible in the case of loss or damage to livestock or other exhibits. All exhibits are received on this condition.
- The NEWPORT FAIR is a mutual event and will in no case be responsible for any accidents.
- An entry fee of $50.00 will be charged for a commercial exhibits. Each exhibitor will be allowed a vehicle on grounds for LOADING and/or UNLOADING PURPOSES ONLY. Vehicles will not be allowed to remain on fairgrounds.
- No bicycles, motorcycles or water pistols will be permitted on the grounds on the days of the fair.
- Any money-making booth will be asked to pay 15% of their gross sales, $25 minimum, whichever is greater.
- ONLY non-profit organizations will be allowed to raffle items during the fair. $10.00 fee will be charged.
- Additional rules may apply at the discretion of the Fair Board.