The Newport Agricultural Fair will be celebrating its 88th event in 2023! Built on tradition, the Newport Fair is the oldest Agricultural Fair in Virginia, blending a touch of the past with the present. The fair is a family-friendly atmosphere with something fun for everyone! The Newport Fair Board of Directors thank you for your financial support and hope you enjoy your time spent with us! See you at the fair!

Admission:

Admission will be charged to every individual entering the grounds during event hours. Admission fees are as follows:

Adults & Children over 12: TBD

Children ages 6-12: TBD

​Children 5 & Under: TBD

General Information:

All activities will be held on the grounds of the Newport Community Center. All exhibits will be located down stairs and in the Rescue Squad Hall.

Free Shuttle - the shuttle will run from the First Christian Church to the Newport Ball Park, Friday from 6pm until Midnight; Saturday from 9am until midnight.

Parking inside admission gate and posted areas are for legally disabled individuals ONLY. All vehicles MUST have issued license plate or hangtag to park in designated areas.

Rules & Regulations: