New Year's Eve on the River
Chattanooga Riverfront 151 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Ring in the New Year with a Chattanooga Cruise
We will start off the evening with Hors D’oeuvres on Pier 2. Boarding begins at 8:30 for a 9:00 departure, followed by cruising for three hours!
We have a DJ spinning tunes, pilothouse tours, party favors, a souvenir wine glass, bottle of champagne and our cheese and charcuterie board per couple, coffee, sweet tea, and water.
21 years of age and over only.
Info
Chattanooga Riverfront 151 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
This & That