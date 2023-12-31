New Year's Eve on the River

Chattanooga Riverfront 151 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Ring in the New Year with a Chattanooga Cruise

We will start off the evening with Hors D’oeuvres on Pier 2. Boarding begins at 8:30 for a 9:00 departure, followed by cruising for three hours!

We have a DJ spinning tunes, pilothouse tours, party favors, a souvenir wine glass, bottle of champagne and our cheese and charcuterie board per couple, coffee, sweet tea, and water.

21 years of age and over only.

Info

Chattanooga Riverfront 151 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
This & That
423-266-4488
Google Calendar - New Year's Eve on the River - 2023-12-31 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Eve on the River - 2023-12-31 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Year's Eve on the River - 2023-12-31 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Year's Eve on the River - 2023-12-31 20:30:00 ical