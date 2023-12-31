New Year's Eve on the River

Ring in the New Year with a Chattanooga Cruise

We will start off the evening with Hors D’oeuvres on Pier 2. Boarding begins at 8:30 for a 9:00 departure, followed by cruising for three hours!

We have a DJ spinning tunes, pilothouse tours, party favors, a souvenir wine glass, bottle of champagne and our cheese and charcuterie board per couple, coffee, sweet tea, and water.

21 years of age and over only.