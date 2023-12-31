Torch Light Parade & Fireworks

A New Year’s Eve celebration mountain style! Join us for a complimentary alpine torch light parade at 11:45 p.m. and a firework show at midnight. A fee, as well as reservations for the indoor festivities from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. featuring live music by The Rockabilly’s, are required, and should be made by calling 828-898-4521 x261.