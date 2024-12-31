New Year Fireworks!

Come out to the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds and help us usher in 2025 with bang!

Blairsville Crusiers will be on the Fairgrounds from 5pm-7pm for a car show. No charge. All welcome to attend!

Craft vendors, Hot Chocolate, BBQ, Firepits, and Hotdogs will be available for sale beginning at 3pm.

Fireworks will begin at 8:45pm on Tuesday, December 31st!