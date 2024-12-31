New Year Fireworks!
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Come out to the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds and help us usher in 2025 with bang!
Blairsville Crusiers will be on the Fairgrounds from 5pm-7pm for a car show. No charge. All welcome to attend!
Craft vendors, Hot Chocolate, BBQ, Firepits, and Hotdogs will be available for sale beginning at 3pm.
Fireworks will begin at 8:45pm on Tuesday, December 31st!
Info
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family