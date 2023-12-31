New Year Fireworks!
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds 1311 Music Hall Road, Hiawassee, Georgia 30546
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds
Come out to the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds and help us usher in 2024 with bang!
Blairsville Crusiers will be on the Fairgrounds from 5pm-7pm for a car show. No charge. All welcome to attend!
Craft vendors, Hot Chocolate, BBQ, Firepits, and Hotdogs will be available for sale beginning at 5pm.
Fireworks will begin at 8:45pm on Saturday, December 31st!
