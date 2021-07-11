New World, New Plants: Earth Connection Series

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Sky Meadows flowers and meadows

Meet in the Historic Area at the Carriage Barn.

Humans have long used and altered the landscape of Sky Meadows to their benefit by utilizing native plants and introducing new species. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch for a plant identification walk focusing on the native plants that were useful to the American Colonists and the non-native species they brought with them to the New World.

All ages are welcome and no registration is necessary. The workshop will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. For COVID safety, participants will be required to provide their own mask and wear it during the entire program, while maintaining social distancing.

$10/car parking fee.

Join us for more of the Earth Connection Series. Read about the series on the Sky Meadows event calendar at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows. Then, to learn more or register for these courses, visit http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com.