New South Comedy Festival
to
Greenville, SC Greenville, South Carolina
×
New South Comedy Festival
Performer submissions are open for the 10th annual New South Comedy Festival. This year’s event will be from November 2-11th, 2023.
The first weekend will primarily be stand-up and sketch comedy shows. The second weekend will primarily be improv comedy acts. Local acts will mostly be scheduled in between. However, there is some flexibility for all types of acts to be scheduled throughout the 10-day festival.
Info
Greenville, SC Greenville, South Carolina
Festivals & Fairs