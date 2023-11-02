New South Comedy Festival

to

Greenville, SC Greenville, South Carolina

Performer submissions are open for the 10th annual New South Comedy Festival. This year’s event will be from November 2-11th, 2023.

The first weekend will primarily be stand-up and sketch comedy shows. The second weekend will primarily be improv comedy acts. Local acts will mostly be scheduled in between. However, there is some flexibility for all types of acts to be scheduled throughout the 10-day festival.

Info

Greenville, SC Greenville, South Carolina
Festivals & Fairs
864-256-1467
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - New South Comedy Festival - 2023-11-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New South Comedy Festival - 2023-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New South Comedy Festival - 2023-11-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - New South Comedy Festival - 2023-11-02 00:00:00 ical