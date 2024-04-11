× Expand Lisa Stansell-Galitz, New River Conservancy Reconnect, Restore, Recreate

The New River Symposium is a multi-disciplinary conference and celebration of the New River watershed, open to anyone with a professional or amateur interest in the New River. Anthropologists, artists, teachers, students (undergraduate and graduate), historians, researchers, community leaders, government officials, stewards, river keepers, planners, boaters, birders, anglers, and friends from up and down the New are all welcome.

Organized and presented by the New River Conservancy and a diverse array of partners, the biennial New River Symposium celebrates the ecological, economic, and cultural values of the New River, brings together the region’s diverse constituents, and provides a forum for partnership, research, and policy development.

Previous presenters have included teachers, researchers, community leaders, government officials, stewards, river keepers, planners, boaters, birders, and anglers.