New London Day
New London, Virginia 672 Alum Springs Road Forest, VA, New London, Virginia 24551
https://www.facebook.com/events/874310127656353/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D
Events during New London Day
Learn about the ongoing architectural study and restoration on a tour of Mead’s Tavern directed by Liberty University students in period attire
Learn what archaeologists uncovered in the excavation of the Mead’s Tavern basement and the wing.
Visit the old Bedford Alum Springs Hotel property and learn about its history dating back to the Revolutionary Era
Experience an interactive archaeology exhibit detailing the most recent discoveries.
Visit the historic African American Church, built on the site of a church that predates the Civil War
Visit the camp of the Montgomery County Militia featuring live demonstrations with Revolutionary-era reenactors.
Attend a local history forum featuring an expanded World Wars exhibit.
Other events include a petting zoo, spinning demonstration, children’s activities, food vendors, and live music.