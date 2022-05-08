Never Too Late on the Pavilion Stage

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

Never Too Late is a seasoned bluegrass band with decades of music experience. Formed in 2001, they have produced two CDs and were invited to perform a 1- hour TV show on a Winston Salem PBS station. The band consists of Kent Huffman (upright bass(, David Dickerson (mandolin), Brent Fain (guitar), and Bruce Hill (banjo). Expert instrumentation and tight vocal harmonies have become their trademark. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/z3Aj5iPX8H8

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
