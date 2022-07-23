× Expand Orchard at Altapass Never Too Late on the pavilion stage

Never Too Late is a seasoned bluegrass band with decades of music experience. Formed in 2001, they have produced two CDs and were invited to perform a 1- hour TV show on a Winston Salem PBS station. The band consists of Kent Huffman (upright bass(, David Dickerson (mandolin), Brent Fain (guitar), and Bruce Hill (banjo). Expert instrumentation and tight vocal harmonies have become their trademark. https://youtu.be/z3Aj5iPX8H8