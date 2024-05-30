NC Trails Days

× Expand NC Trail Days

Join us for the 5th annual North Carolina Trail Days in Elkin, NC - home of three great state trails! The festival celebrates our recreation culture, the great outdoors, the NC Mountains-to-Sea Trail and our local trails with activities and adventures all weekend! Held on the first weekend of June, the festival's home is the Trail Town of Elkin located in the Blue Ridge Foothills of western North Carolina.

Bring your boots, bikes and boats(kayaks) and enjoy the weekend with trail lovers from all over. Festival offerings include themed and self-guided hikes, a downtown block party, evening entertainment with tons of free live music, not to mention outdoor gear exhibitors, kid's events, guest speakers, food trucks, local beer on tap, mountain bike clinics, and gear demos. See "Event Schedule" for more!

3 Great Trails, 2 State Parks and 1 Great Town!

Elkin is at the confluence of three great state trails...the NC Mountains to Sea Trail, the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail, and the Yadkin River Paddle Trail. Our small town is also located between two State Parks...Stone Mountain and Pilot Mountain. Tying it all together is the Yadkin River, which flows through the heart of our downtown. In addition, in our area, you'll find the Yadkin Valley Wine Trail, the Elkin & Alleghany Rail Trail, Surry Scenic Bikeway, first-class mountain bike trails, and a birding trail, along with the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Surry Sonker trail and so much more!

NC Trail Days is Elkin's way of celebrating our beautiful region and our great community spirit. All trails lead to Elkin!