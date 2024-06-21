NC Rhododendron Festival
Bakersville Bakersville, North Carolina 28705
The North Carolina Rhododendron Festival draws hundreds of visitors from all over the region and features the Rhododendron Festival Pageant, the Craft Fair with food vendors, children's activities, live music throughout the day, as well as a classic car show, a 10K run, and 2 nights of street dancing. Come discover our Small Town Mountain Paradise!
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family