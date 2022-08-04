NC Mineral & Gem Festival

NC Mineral & Gem Festival 12085 NC Hwy 226 , North Carolina 28777

Welcome to the North Carolina Mineral, Gem & Jewelry Festival one of the most popular and oldest running mineral and gem festivals in the country. The Festival features gem, jewelry and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Note: The festival will also be held on Sunday, August 7th from 12:30 pm to 5 pm.

Festivals & Fairs
8387659033
