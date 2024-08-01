NC Mineral & Gem Festival

× Expand Mitchell County Chamber

Make plans to attend the 65th NC Mineral and Gem Festival August 1-4, 2024 in Spruce Pine, NC!

Since the early 1950’s Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones and gifts! The festival features gem, jewelry and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom designed piece of jewelry or a special crystal display for your home, you can’t miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.

Mine tours are available on Thursday and Friday nights.