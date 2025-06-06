Nature Photography Weekend

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewarship Foundation. This popular shutterbug weekend includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on field courses, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery before and after regular business hours.

This revamped version of the popular weekend will include changes to better welcome all levels of photographers, making it more fun and engaging for all – while better connecting participants with the wonders and unique ecology of Grandfather Mountain. This year, more than ever, we hope to not only help participants learn about photography, but to also inspire them to preserve the natural world. Activities begin Friday evening and conclude Sunday midday. Advance registration required.