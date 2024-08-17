× Expand Natural Bridge Artisan Festival

The Natural Bridge Artisan Festival is a celebration of Appalachian heritage though the showcasing of mountain crafts, skills, talents cuisine, and more. This festival is a project of the Natural Bridge Park Association who is dedicated to attracting visitors into the area where they can enjoy the beautiful scenery, experience mountain traditions, and learn about our mountain heritage. The association recognizes event tourism as an economic driver and recognize that visitors who attend the festival are also supporting local accommodations and businesses in the Natural Bridge/Slade area and surrounding counties.

Festival Hours of Operation

SETUP:

Friday, August 16th - 10:00am

Saturday, August 17th - 10:00am- 6:00pm

Sunday, August 18th - 10:00am-4:00pm

Quilt Show hours will be Saturday & Sunday from 10:00am-4:00pm in the Slade Welcome Center Lobby. Stop in and enjoy this beautiful quilt exhibit!